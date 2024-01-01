Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year's Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

First Tsunami waves hit Japan after a major earthquake, bigger waves expected

The first tsunami waves hit Japan after an earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the island country earlier today. A tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

The first tsunami waves hit Japan after an earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the island country earlier today. A tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK. Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. According to the prediction, a 5-metre-high tsunami is expected in Noto, a town located in Hōsu District in the Ishikawa Prefecture.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

(with agency updates)

 
