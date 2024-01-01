First Tsunami waves hit Japan after a major earthquake, bigger waves expected

The first tsunami waves hit Japan after an earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the island country earlier today. A tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

The first tsunami waves hit Japan after an earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the island country earlier today. A tsunami around one metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK. Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. According to the prediction, a 5-metre-high tsunami is expected in Noto, a town located in Hōsu District in the Ishikawa Prefecture.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

