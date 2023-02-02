Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

China claims cloning 'super cows' that can produce 1.7 times more milk

China is claiming that they have cloned 'super cows' that are able to produce almost double the amount of milk than regular cows.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

China claims cloning 'super cows' that can produce 1.7 times more milk
China claims to have clonned 'super cows' | Photo: Reuters

China has cloned three 'super cows' that are able to produce a higher amount of milk. This can prove to be a breakthrough for the Chinese dairy industry. The scientists at the Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology were breeding three calves that are born in the Ningxia region in the weeks leading up to the Lunar New Year on January 23, reported the state-run Ningxia Daily.

The first cloned calves were born on December 30 by cesarean section as they are relatively large in sixe, i.e., 56.7 kilograms (120 pounds), an official in the city of Wulin in Ningxia told the state-run Technology Daily. Scientists have so far cloned 120 embryos from the ear cells of highly productive cows. These embryos have been placed in surrogate cows. 

Read: Couple refuses to buy flight ticket for their baby, leaves him at airport check-in

These 'super cows' were cloned from highly productive cows from the Holstein Friesian breed, originating in the Netherlands. These cows can produce 18 tons of milk per year or 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes. 100 tons of milk in a cow's lifetime is 1.7 times the amount of milk an average cow in the United States produced in 2021, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.