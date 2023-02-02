Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Couple refuses to buy flight ticket for their baby, leaves him at airport check-in

The couple was scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, on a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Couple refuses to buy flight ticket for their baby, leaves him at airport check-in
Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

In a strange incident, a couple declined to purchase a ticket for their infant and instead left the child at an airport registration desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. The couple was scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, on a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport.

When they got to the airport, they discovered that the infant also required a ticket. They went through passport control, leaving the infant in the car seat, instead of purchasing a ticket for the child or leaving the airport. When they realised what had happened, the airport staff was horrified and immediately called the police.

The Ryanair desk manager said, "We've never seen anything like this. We couldn't believe what we were seeing." Ryanair's spokeswoman told CNN that the two didn't have a reserved seat for their infant when they checked in at the airport on their way from Tel Aviv to Brussels. After that, they went to security, leaving the baby at check-in."

Airport Security was contacted by the check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport, who then captured these passengers. The local police are now handling this situation. According to Ryanair's website, infants must pay €25 ($27) for each one-way flight on the lap. A car seat must be purchased if you want to put the infant in one.

The incident has been resolved, and the baby is now with the parents, an Israel Police spokesman told CNN. The couple arrived at Terminal 1 after its check-in desk had closed, according to the Israel Airports Authority, and it was too late for them to check-in. They left their infant close to the conveyor belt area because they needed to pass through security.

READ | Watch: Yashraj Mukhate fuses SRK dialogue to Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, Vishal Dadlani offers collab

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.