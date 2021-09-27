Caged Djinns? Cave explorers find what lies deep inside Yemen’s mysterious 'Well of Hell'

The Well of Barhout, situated in eastern Yemen, has long piqued the interest of researchers. It is famously known as "Well of Hell," a geological structure with a spherical opening that creates a pit with a diameter of 30 meters. For the locals, it is best to not even talk about it. If you go near it, you might get sucked in. As per old folklore, the cave was created to be a prison for Djinns or Genies.

Located on the desert plain of Yemen's eastern region of Al-Mahra, the Well of Hell is about 112 m below the surface. While this enormous hole on the surface is nature's beauty for some, it is a ‘genie prison’ for others.

Recently, a cave exploration team decided to descend into the sinkhole's depths and discover what lay hidden from the world for so long.

Predictably, they found no signs of the supernatural, only dead animals, snakes and natural shapes created by dripping water. "There were dead birds, which did create some bad odours, but there was no overwhelming bad smell," the Members of the Oman Cave Exploration Team (OCET) climbed into the cave explained.

The researchers returned with samples of water, rocks, soil, and a few dead creatures from the Well of Hell for further investigation.

The video from the incident, according to a leading news agency, revealed cave formations as well as grey and lime-green cave pearls made by dripping water.

"Passion drove us to do this, and we felt that this is something that will reveal a new wonder and part of Yemeni history," said Mohammed al-Kindi, a geology professor at the German University of Technology in Oman who also operates a mining and petroleum research company.

Locals maintain that the pit is a demon's lair. Many are terrified about visiting the big pit, or even talking about it due to the fear of misfortune. Strange things caught our attention on the inside of the well. An official told the news agency that they also smelled something unusual.