US President Biden calls for massive aid to Israel, Ukraine; denounces anti-semitism, Islamophobia in US

Headlines

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Virender Sehwag Birthday: 5 records of India’s best opening batter

From weight loss to improved blood sugar levels: Health benefits of chia seeds

Benefits of banana flower for various health issues 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

HomeWorld

World

US President Biden calls for massive aid to Israel, Ukraine; denounces anti-semitism, Islamophobia in US

Biden addressed the nation in prime time on Thursday (local time), fresh off a wartime visit to Israel.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

United States President Joe Biden has called for a massive new aid package for Israel and Ukraine and at the same time, has strongly denounced a rise in anti-semitism and Islamophobia in the US. Biden addressed the nation in prime time on Thursday (local time), fresh off a wartime visit to Israel. 

Speaking from the Oval Office starting at 8 p.m.(local time), Biden made the case to Americans that it's vital to both global and US national security to assist Israel as it responds to terror attacks by Hamas as well as to continue help for Ukraine as it fends off Russian invaders. 

"That's why tomorrow I'm going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America's national security needs - needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine. It's a smart investment that's gonna pay dividends for American security for generations," Biden said. 

"We must, without equivocation, denounce anti-semitism," Biden said.

"We must also without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia. To all of you hurting, those of you hurting, I want you to know: I see you. You belong. And I want to say this to you: You're all American. You're all American," Biden asserted. 

Biden also linked the Israeli and Ukrainian war to American national security. He said that support for both countries Israel as it fights terrorist group Hamas, and Ukraine as it battles Russia will be a "smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations, help us keep American troops out of harm's way, help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful, more prosperous for our children and grandchildren." 

"Hamas and Putin, the two represent different threads but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy," Biden said, referring to the extremists and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Biden said he knows the conflicts can seem distant and Americans might be asking why it's vital to US security interests that Israel and Ukraine succeed. "History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and debt and more destruction," Biden said."They keep going -- and the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising," he said. 

In Tel Aviv earlier this week, Biden pledged unwavering support to Israel but also successfully made the case to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. 

The national address comes as Biden's team prepares to send a large foreign aid package to Capitol Hill. But the request will fall on a paralyzed Congress, with the House without a speaker since the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy more than two weeks ago. Republicans have, so far, been unable to come to a consensus on a successor, leaving the chamber in chaos.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE