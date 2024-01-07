Bangladesh to vote in national elections today amid tight security

Headlines

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

8 nutritional deficiencies that can cause mood swings

Top run scorers for Dhoni's CSK in IPL history

7 easy yoga asanas for sharp memory, concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

HomeWorld

World

Bangladesh to vote in national elections today amid tight security

Women make up almost half of the nearly 120 million eligible voters, while first-time voters number about 15 million.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 07:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nearly 170 million people in Bangladesh will vote to elect 299 lawmakers during the 12th national election on Sunday amid a boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, after PM Sheikh Hasina denied its demand to resign and let a caretaker government run the election, Al Jazeera reported. 

More than 42,000 polling stations are set for Sunday's elections, where a total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes, as reported by the country's Election Commission.

Women make up almost half of the nearly 120 million eligible voters, while first-time voters number about 15 million.

Al Jazeera reported that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which on Saturday began a 48-hour nationwide strike against the "illegal government" amidst violence and a crackdown on protesters, Al Jazeera reported. 

The Supreme Court on December 27 provided clearance for the Election Commission (EC) to proceed with the general elections.

Highlighting the security concerns, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed private hospitals and clinics across Bangladesh to keep health services operational and to remain prepared to handle emergencies from Saturday to Wednesday, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. 

The directive was issued in a letter signed by DGHS Deputy Director Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan.This letter was sent to the president, secretary of the Bangladesh Private Clinic Hospital and Diagnostic Center Owners Association, and the president of the Bangladesh Private Medical College Owners Association, among other relevant parties.

As per the letter, private clinics, hospitals, and medical college hospitals must remain fully prepared to handle any emergencies during and after the election until January 10, according to Dhaka Tribune. 

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to maintain cooperation and friendly relations with India if she is re-elected in the parliamentary polls next month.

The reaffirmation came as she unveiled the manifesto of the ruling Awami League party in December, for the upcoming general elections.

Hasina underlined that if her party secures victory, Bangladesh will persist in its development collaboration with all nations, highlighting its commitment to fostering positive diplomatic ties and cooperation.

Specifically mentioning India-Bangladesh ties, the manifesto states, "The long-standing problem of demarcation of land boundaries and exchange of enclaves with India has been resolved. This achievement has encouraged continued multilateral cooperation and friendly relations with India."

Moreover, earlier on Friday, three members of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Dhaka ahead of Bangladesh's 12th general elections. 

They will actively participate as part of the international election observer team, contributing to the monitoring process.The Election Commission has made thorough arrangements for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election on January 7 to ensure a peaceful process.

As many as 127 foreign observers will track the election process to assess the election' fairness.International election expert teams from the European Union are present in Dhaka, with foreign observers from various countries, including a Commonwealth team, set to monitor the elections.

Despite the preparations, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has decided to boycott the polls. To prevent voting, the BNP has started a 48-hour strike starting commencing on Saturday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "illegal government," the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Under the leadership of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the BNP has decided to boycott the general election scheduled for Sunday. The party is advocating for the formation of an interim non-party neutral government to oversee the election, a demand that has been rebuffed by the government led by Prime Minister Hasina.

The BNP will carry out processions, mass campaigns and distribute leaflets against the polls across the country, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.Moreover, the second day of the hartal coincides with the election, which has already gathered global attention.

Adding to the already existing hurdles, the Bangladesh Election Commission's election application, "Smart Election Management BD" crashed on the eve of the general elections. The Tk21 crore app, launched by the Election Commission for voters to find election-related details, including polling centre locations, stopped working a day before the polling date.

Furthermore, at least 14 polling centres and two schools in 10 districts of Bangladesh were set on fire between Friday evening and early Saturday hours before general elections, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. 

However, the general elections in Bangladesh will witness participation from approximately 30 countries and 180 overseas observers, signifying international interest and observation in the electoral process. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Winter vacations extended in these cities; check complete list here

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE