As Queen Elizabeth II's son Charles III becomes king of Britain, what are new titles for Royal Family?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday at the age of 96. After her seven-decade-long reign, it's evident that the Royal titles will now change for members of the Royal Family.

Prince Charles is the new British Monarch King Charles III. Charles was born on November 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace. After his succession, became head of the 56-member Commonwealth. He also became the head of the British Armed Forces, judiciary, and civil services. He also took over as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles III's wife, is now Queen Consort.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will now become the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall - a title earlier held by Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. They will also be the Prince and Princess of Wales. William will now also become first in line to the throne.

Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte Kate, and William's firstborn Prince George will become Prince of Cornwall and Cambridge. Prince Louis will also receive the same title. Their sister Princess Charlotte will now be known as Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they tied the knot in 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to have the same title.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie and Lillibet will possibly get their titles - Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.