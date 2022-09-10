Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death

Following the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah is now the world's longest-serving living monarch. The Sultan of Brunei assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967.

1. Sultan of Brunei is now the world's longest serving living monarch

1/5 The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has reigned for 54 years and 339 days (as of Friday) - more than four years longer than Margrethe II of Denmark, now the second-longest reigning monarch. The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah became the world`s longest serving monarch with the passing of Britain's Queen's Elizabeth II.

2. Who is the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah?

2/5 The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah enjoys absolute power in his country. 76-year-old Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III has also been the Prime Minister of Brunei since the country gained independence from the UK in 1984.

3. Queen Elizabeth II had marked 70th anniversary of her coronation this year

3/5 Before her death, Her Majesty Queen ELizabeth II was far-and-away the longest serving monarch in the world, marking the 70th anniversary of her coronation earlier this year.

4. Did you know Queen Elizabeth II was not the longest reigning monarch in history?

4/5 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in history, after France's Louis XIV, who remains the longest-reigning monarch, with a 72-year and 110-day reign from 1643 until 1715. In June this year, she overtook Thailand's King to become the world's second-longest reigning monarch.

5. Queen Elizabeth II's successor King Charles III