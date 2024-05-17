Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Mumbai Police Arrests Billboard Owner Bhavesh Bhinde I Mumbai Rain

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Mumbai Police Arrests Billboard Owner Bhavesh Bhinde The Mumbai Police arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the billboard company that collapsed in Ghatkopar. Bhinde’s company had set up a hoarding in Ghatkopar East, which collapsed after being hit by a dust storm on May 13. The massive billboard fell on a busy petrol pump, trapping close to 100 people under it, 14 of whom have died. Following The Incident, The Pant Nagar Police booked Bhinde under IPC Sections 304, 337, 338 and 34. Notably, two other cases have also been registered against Bhinde with the charges of rape and molestation. Bhinde's company also applied to the Limca Book of Records to declare it as the largest commercial hoarding in India