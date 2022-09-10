US President Joe Biden confirms his presence at funeral of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II

File Photo

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, announced that he would be attending the funeral of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said, "Yes. I don't know what the details are yet, but I will be going." The president was asked before boarding Air Force One in Columbus, Ohio, CNN reported. The US President said that he has not yet spoken to King Charles. "I know him. I haven't spoken to him," Biden said. "I did not call him yet."

According to CNN, on Friday, White House aides had begun making initial preparations for Biden to travel to London to attend the Queen's funeral. They had only planned to announce his attendance after the palace reveals the arrangements, according to people familiar with the matter.

The President will likely be accompanied by an official delegation. Biden remembered the Queen on Thursday as a "great lady" who "defined an era". On Friday, Biden with First Lady Jill Biden signed a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington after the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourning the death of the Queen, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement, "We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Biden said that in a world of constant change, Queen was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

US President and First lady further said that Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example, supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years.

Born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated.

King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately following the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday. He described losing his mother as "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

As per the media reports, to give tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her demise, royal gun salutes of 96 rounds to mark each year of her long life took place in London, Belfast, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.