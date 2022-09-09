As Queen Elizabeth II's son Charles III becomes king of Britain, a look at Royal family's new order of succession

Reuters Photo

Prince Charles, 73, who had been heir to the crown for 70 years - the longest in the country's history - has ascended the British throne. His mother Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died on Thursday after being monarch since 1952 - which surpassed Queen Victoria's 63-year reign. Victoria ruled up to 1901.

As Queen Elizabeth II's heir Charles succeeded her on the throne as King Charles III, here is the order of succession for Britain's monarchy.

1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and the late Princess Diana.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip's second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson's younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen, and Philip's youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

For the unversed, the death of the Queen is known in official circles in the UK as Operation London Bridge, the protocol for which has been triggered when Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening.