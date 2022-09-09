Queen Elizabeth II's estimated net worth REVEALED, know how much she leaves behind, what will King Charles III inherit?

The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
The death of the Queen is known in official circles in the UK as Operation London Bridge, the protocol for which has been triggered when Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening.
It set in motion a series of planned events, accompanied simultaneously by Operation Spring Tide, the codename for Queen Elizabeth II's son and heir Charles succeeding her on the throne as King Charles III.
Know the Queen's net worth, estates and what will King Charles III inherit now, after her death.
1. Queen Elizabeth II estimated net worth
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a collection of valuable jewels, vast estates, and wealth. Through the crown - Queen Elizabeth II held about $28 Billion in assets, much of which belonged to the so-called Royal Firm - 'Monarchy PLC'.
The British monarchs are not required to reveal their personal finances, however, the Queen's net worth is estimated to be between $500 million to $600 million.
2. How did Queen Elizabeth II get paid?
The Sovereign Grant, an annual taxpayer payment to the British royal family, provided revenue to the Queen. In addition to this, the Queen also received 25% of the $28 billion yearly income from the Crown Estate, a collection of royal properties, while the remaining 75% went to the British Treasury.
The Queen also financially profited from the Privy Purse - a portfolio of properties and assets from the Duchy of Lancaster.
3. What will King Charles III inherit now, after Queen Elizabeth II's death?
Queen Elizabeth's $500 million to $600 million net worth includes her investments, art collection, valuable jewels, Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle, and other real estate holdings. All of this will be passed down to her heir Charles succeeding her on the throne as King Charles III.
4. What will Queen Elizabeth's heir Charles will not directly inherit?
Prince Charles, succeeding the Queen on the throne as King Charles III, will not be directly inheriting the $28 billion empire which includes the estate of Scotland, the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, the Duchy of Cornwall, and the Buckingham and Kensington Palaces. He will only get the personal assets particularly entrusted to him by Queen Elizabeth II.
5. Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: What happens now?
No official details have been released about what will happen over the coming days, but it is anticipated that the Queen will be given a full state funeral, as is traditional to mark the death of a monarch. It is also expected that her body will lie in state to allow the public to pay tribute. King Charles III will sign off the final plans in the coming days.