From National Anthem, passports to currency: A look at changes that UK will see with the new monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

Since she became a Queen in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II's images and cypher has been used emblazoned across most government imagery such as coins and passports. However, now following her death and the proclamation of a new King, the UK will see lots of changes, and many imageries will have to be updated to make reference to a King being on the throne.

Changes in the Commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth was the head of the Commonwealth, which included 54 countries spanning Africa, Asia, America, Europe, and the Pacific. Now, after her death, the position of the Head of the Commonwealth will not automatically pass on to King Charles III but is likely to be chosen collectively by the Commonwealth Heads of Government.

Period of mourning

The UK will observe a statutory holiday the day after the Queen's death. The Union Jack flag will also be flown at half-mast until after the funeral in the UK and overseas but NOT the Royal Standard (because it represents the continuous monarchy). The London Stock Exchange will be closed on the day of the funeral.

Cash and coins (changes in UK currency)

In the UK, all cash notes and coins depict the face of the Queen but now, new coins and cash will be created with the face of the King. The new currency will be produced and circulated into the market, with the old money slowly being phased out.

Stamps

UK's Royal Mail is the biggest mailing service across the country and depicts an image of the Queen. For this too, a new one will now be created with the face of the King. The Queen's cypher EIIR stood for Elizabeth II Regina (Queen in Latin). Rex is the Latin for King. The new cypher will be chosen by the new king.

Passports

All the UK passports state, "Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

New passports will now be issued and will be tweaked to reflect the male pronouns of the new King. Citizens will likely only have to renew passports once they expire.

National Anthem

British National Anthem is sung in honour of the Queen with lyrics, 'God Save the Queen'. It will revert to a male monarch's version, 'God Save the King'. The pronouns within the National Anthem will also change. The male rendition of the National Anthem was last used in 1952 when George VI was on the throne.