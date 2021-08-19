Woman claims to be married to Micheal Jackson's ghost who loves to eat cookies

We have heard many people claim to be a reincarnation of some celebrity or claim to have seen a ghost etc. but this woman from the US, Kathleen Roberts, not only claims that she is a Marilyn Monroe reincarnate but also believes that she is married to Michael Jackson’s ghost.

She did not stop at that, in fact, she went on record and alleged that Micheal Jackson’s ghost does not have sex with her but uses her body to dance, sing and eat to gain earthly pleasures.

As reported by the New York Post, Roberts claims that Jackson proposed to her with a pink engagement ring and that it was Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who officiated their nuptials.

She made this news public by writing an article last year that said, "I want to share my story of paranormal experiences of living with the ghost of the man who almost everyone on Earth knows about or is a fan of… Michael Jackson."

She further said, "Michael stays in me all the time so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments toiletries. He talks to me a lot, which is not what I expected from the shy man I saw on tv all of those years I was a fan."

Roberts also claims that the Thriller rockstar who died in June 2009 at 50 due to a cardiac arrest, loves cookies and cusses more than she expected. She said, "He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channelling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband). So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan."

She also shared that he doesn't like being touched back and scares her with spider visions and dead corpse visions if she tries to romance him. "He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his Father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either," Roberts added.