Who is Farah Khan, 'Bushra's frontwoman' accused of fleeing Pakistan with USD 90,000 bag?

Amid political turmoil in Pakistani, a woman named Farah Khan has managed to grab headlines after her picture went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Farah Khan, the much-talked-about friend of the outgoing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has reportedly fled the country amid rumours of corruption.

A picture of Farah Khan sitting inside a flight, with a purple coloured-luxury handbag, allegedly worth USD 90,000 has gone viral. Apparently, on April 3, Farah Khan left the country to flee to Dubai, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no trust motion was dismissed by the speaker.

Shortly after she left, the photo of Farah Khan with her USD 90,000 worth handbag made waves on Pakistani Twitter.

PML-N leader and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail in a press conference alleged that Farah Khan's bag featured in the picture cost USD 90,000. He and former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi charged Farah Khan for taking along with her the money for the transfer of civil servants in Pakistan's Punjab. This has led to everyone asking, 'who is this lady'?

Who is Farah Khan?

Farah Khan is a close acquaintance and friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who had considerable influence despite not occupying any public post. Her husband has also left the country.

Called as 'Bushra's frontwoman' by the Opposition, her original name is Farah Shahzadi. She is also believed to be the 'frontwoman' of Usman Buzdar, the former CM of Punjab province.

It is alleged that she travelled in private jet to Dubai which costs more than USD 50,000. The footwear is also said to be branded and is said to be Hermes sandals.

According to Opposition, Farah Khan received a massive sum of money, amounting to six billion Pakistani rupees (USD 32 million), for transferring and posting officers according to their choices.

Sacked Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Aleem Khan, an old friend of Imran Khan, also alleged that Farah Khan made millions in transfers and postings done in Punjab through former CM Usman Buzdar.