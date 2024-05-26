Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix

Watch: Rohit Sharma-led first batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Delhi to Agra in 90 minutes: Inside details of India's fastest train, it's speed is more than...

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix

Watch: Rohit Sharma-led first batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins eyes another title as Sunrisers Hyderabad face KKR in final

Indian captains to play most IPL finals

Country with only 295 Hindu population

Know all about Bujji, futuristic vehicle and Prabhas' best friend, in Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light won Grand Prix, which is the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or, during the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2024, 12:34 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix
A still from All We Imagine As Light
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia on Saturday scripted history as her spellbinding drama All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film bagged the award, which is the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or, during the closing ceremony of the 77th edition. 

Kapadia's feature directorial debut, which screened on Thursday night and has received glowing reviews in the international press, already registered its name in the history books after it became the first Indian film in 30 years and first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition. Since Mrinal Sen's Kharij won the Jury Prize at 36th Cannes Film Festival in 1983, All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to win an award in the competition section at Cannes, thus ending India's 41-year dry run at the film festival. 

The screening of the film received an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience members. All We Imagine as Light, a Malayalam-Hindi feature, is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend. One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the plotline.

International critics have given the film a thumbs up and praised Kapadia's storytelling prowess. An alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Kapadia is best known for her acclaimed documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Director’s Fortnight side-bar where it won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award. Her short film Afternoon Clouds is in Cinefondation, a category dedicated to supporting the next generation of talented filmmakers. 

All We Imagine As Light is an Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. The main competition jury was chaired by filmmaker Greta Gerwig and also included Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, Turkish actor-screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, American actor Lily Gladstone, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lebanese actor-director Nadine Labaki and French stars Eva Green and French actor Omar Sy. (With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Divya Khossla recounts tough shoot of Savi in minus 6 degree Celsius for 45 days

Meet star kid, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘bestest friend’, who taught him acting; and it’s not Juhi, Kajol, Rani or Anushka

Mukesh Ambani awaits green signal for massive Rs 707780000000 merger, IPL and ICC matches may…

Viral video: Majestic lion welcomes US photographer with a roaring greeting, watch

Meet actor, once Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, worked as bartender, slept in car; later became ‘TV's Amitabh Bachchan’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement