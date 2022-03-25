Shahbaz Sharif alleges that tons of meat burnt in Imran Khan's house

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, is in trouble. The opposition parties gave no-confidence motion notice against Imran Khan's PTI government in the National Assembly on March 8. Since then there is an atmosphere of instability in the politics of Pakistan and no one knows he can save his seat or not once the voting is done.

Even as speculations of his losing power gains ground, Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, has made an awkward allegation on Imran Khan in an interview with a Pakistani news channel. Shahbaz Sharif alleged that Imran talks about making Pakistan a princely Medina, but witchcraft is performed in his own house.

Shahbaz Sharif claimed that tons of meat is being burnt in Imran Khan's house Banigala for witchcraft. Shahbaz was referring to Imran's wife Bushra Bibi, who describes herself as a 'peer' and has often been accused of practicing witchcraft.

He said, "I am saying this with full responsibility. This is the situation but even after this the Prime Minister is giving statements about Riyasat-e-Madina." Shahbaz has denied any talks with Imran Khan. When asked whether he has any proves of it, Shahbaz Sharif said, "These people (Imran Khan and people of his government) cannot deny my point."

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif offered to form a national government for the next 5 years without Imran Khan's party. He said that criminals are being encouraged in this government. Shahbaz said that Imran Khan is contemplating using unconstitutional methods to save his govdernment but we will not allow it to happen.