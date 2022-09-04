'We are worth..': Ratan Tata's manager Shantanu Naidu reacts to ‘18-hour workday’ debate

File Photo

Following the uproar over the CEO of the Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande's controversial LinkedIn post, Ratan Tata's deputy general manager Shantanu Naidu waded in. According to Naidu, people are dehumanised by the frenetic toxic work culture, which reduces a person to the sum of his or her accomplishments. In response to Deshpande's suggestion that young people should labour 18 hours a day without complaining, he made these statements.

“I think the problem with this toxic hustle culture is that it brings down the value of a person only down to his achievements and productivity, and I think as human beings, we are worth much more than that,” Naidu said in a LinkedIn video.

“‘Work is something we do, not who we are’ is something I heard once and I really believe in that," he added.

According to the founder of GoodFellows, a firm that caters to the requirements of older folks, individuals who want to hustle and believe in extended work hours are allowed to do so. But it's not a good idea to teach that to impressionable kids, since it's not what makes us human.

Since July 2018, Naidu has held the position of deputy general manager at Tata Trust. According to his profile on the professional social network LinkedIn, he is now serving as General Manager at Tata Group.