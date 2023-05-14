Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli’s fake instagram story on Congress winning Karnataka Elections goes viral

In preparation for the league's 60th game, which will take place on Sunday, May 14, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan, Kohli is now in Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

On the day of the Karnataka election results, Virat Kohli's fake Instagram story has gone viral. Twitter users claim that the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain supported Rahul Gandhi by posting a picture on his Instagram story.

The image has been altered, and Kohli has not posted an image endorsing Rahul Gandhi or the Congress. There’s no story shared on Virat Kohli’s Instagram story. 

Upon checking, two stories on his Instagram account were found at the time this story was being written. He complimented Suryakumar Yadav for scoring his first IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in one of the stories published on May 12.

The 34-year-old batsman is currently occupied taking part in the 16th IPL season. He is currently in Rajasthan, Kohli will take part in the league's 60th game, which will take place on Sunday, May 14, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

