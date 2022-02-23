Watch: Pregnant woman dances to Alia Bhatt's VIRAL 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

It has been a long time since Alia Bhatt released the song from her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The peppy song has already made the audiences hungry for the film's release in a few days.

Notably, Bollywood films and their songs have a huge fanbase not only in India but also abroad. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a pregnant woman, from Auckland, can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida'.

Content creator Abbey Singh, currently pregnant with her second child, is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. In the video, Abbey can be seen dancing to 'Dholida' wearing a blue floral dress, with her baby bump on full display.

Watch the video here.

Abbey captioned the video saying, "The minute I saw this trend I knew I wanted to do it - I love the energy of @aliaabhatt. This will be our final dancing reel of Mini Singh still inside my stomach - I can’t wait to have her dance with me one day!"

So far, the video has more than 38,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised Abbey's dance. One user wrote, "You get five stars because you did your best Gujarati garbo, keep it up girl," while another said, "Omgggg!! You’re so perfect abbey! With being heavily pregnant you’re doing this with such ease and grace. Wishing you all the luck for mini Singh!! Love you always."