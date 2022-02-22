Bank in Bihar denies hijab clad woman from withdrawing cash, video goes viral

Even as the Karnataka hijab row doesn't seem to die soon, news of a woman been refused to withdraw cash from a bank in Bihar's Begusarai has raised eyebrows. A hijab-clad woman was barred from making transactions in a bank. The incident took place on Saturday when the girl had gone to withdraw money from the bank.

The video of the incident has gone viral after the woman recorded the entire episode on her phone and shared it on social media. However, the woman was later allowed to withdraw the money after her father questioned the bank manager on withdrawal rules.

The incident took place on February 10 at the bank's Mansoor Chowk branch at Bachhwara in Begusarai. The Branch manager told local reporters that the issue had been resolved. Meanwhile, the bank tweeted in response to the video which was widely shared on social media.

Read | 'Bikini, ghoonghat, pair of jeans or hijab': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stresses on woman's right amid Karnataka Hijab row

"Bank respects the religious sentiments of the citizens and does not discriminate its Esteemed Customers on basis of Cast [caste] or Religion. Bank is checking the facts on this issue," it wrote. In the video clip that has gone viral, the woman can be heard objecting to bank employee's order to remove the hijab before withdrawing the money.

She then called her parents, who asked the Bank Manager to show a written notification that hijab is not allowed inside the premises. The employees also asked them to stop recording the incident which the woman and her family refused.

"My daughter and I used to come to the bank every month but no one had ever objected in the past. Why are they doing it now?. If any such thing has been implemented in Karnataka, why are they implementing it in Bihar? Do they have any written notification about banning Hijab in banking operations?" her father is heard asking in the video.