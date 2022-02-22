2-year-old boy's reaction on getting cockpit tour from pilot is gold - WATCH viral video

For today’s dose of wholesome entertainment, we have a video for you that is truly special. A video of a 2-year-old getting to experience his dream be fulfilled for the first time has gone viral on social media now. Well, the 2-year-old boy has always been known to be fond of aeroplanes and now he got to be and sit in the cockpit of one. The clip that was posted by Good News Movement on Instagram is just too good to be left ignored.

In the short video, the 2-year-old can be seen walking his way in the aisle of the aeroplane towards the cockpit in excitement. The humble pilot who can be credited for making the 2-year-old realise his interest helped him sit on the chair. He even put his cap on the boy’s head. The pilot then briefly explained the controls of the plane to the boy.

The young boy was visibly confused but excited at the same time and smile in the cutest way possible at the end. He even said “wow” in the most sincere way.

“I see a future airline pilot, his sweet reaction is "wow". What a kind pilot, just taking a moment to be kind can make a difference in someone's life!” the caption reads.

Read | Bank in Bihar denies hijab clad woman from withdrawing cash, video goes viral

After being posted online, the video happened to have more than a million views. Users all over Instagram appreciated the genuinely heartwarming gesture of the pilot and were simply surprised by the child’s reaction.

“Wow. What a special gift that wonderful pilot gave this sweet little baby boy. This is something he will remember forever. My heart is bursting with love,” an account commented.

Another account commented, “This is definitely going to leave a huge print on his heart and inspire him.”