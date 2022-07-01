Watch: Husky snuggles with toddler, netizens are in awe

Screen Grab

You can't help but grin when you see pictures of dogs and babies together. A video of a dog cuddling up to a youngster in his bed has gone popular on the internet. 'Milperthusky,' an Instagram user, posted the viral video. More than 3.85 lakh people have seen the video, while 72,215 people have liked it.

The video depicts an enormous husky cuddling up to a sleeping child in bed and giving him a big bear hug. How protective the dog is shown by the boy's father, who is recording them. Despite his best efforts, he is unable to wake up the sleeping child, as his dog gently removes his hand. Upon awaking, the youngster rushes to give the dog a bear hug and is showered with kisses.

An Instagram account called Milperthusky is managed by the Wallman family of Manchester. The Husky's daily activities are chronicled in images and videos by the family. The best relationship in the family is that between the child and the dog. They had previously posted a video montage showing their ever-increasing affection for one other.

" No the baby sleeping, go head on somewhere," a user wrote in the comment section. Another wrote “They're so happy. marvelous” Another wrote " My heart just melted "!