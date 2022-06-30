Search icon
Watch: Mother deer introduces her newborn to a woman for cookies

Over 11,203 people have seen the video and there have been 304 people who have liked it since it was uploaded.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

A video of a mother deer and her young visiting home has gone viral on the Internet. It has been uploaded on YouTube by ViralHog, who explains it as a gesture by the mother deer to present her offspring to the people who live in the house.

ViralHog reports that the video was shot in New Jersey, USA. Since it was posted, the video has amassed over 11,203 views and 304 likes.

 In the house, a woman can be heard conversing with a deer "Clarice (mother deer's name), you are using your babies to try to get cookies from me? Not cool."   

As the video goes, the lady asks the mother deer a question, but as the mother deer begins licking the newborn deer, the woman realises it's the deer's kid.

The mother also refers to a male deer as 'Forest' and tells the baby deer's sibling to be kind to the infant. When the lady sees the fawn racing away alone into the forest, she becomes worried and says, "Forest, what did you say to her?"

"What a lovely deer family, hope they got a cookie in the end," a user wrote in the comment section. Another wrote “Listen Linda!” “I only love you when you give me cookies!”  Another wrote "Look they daddy got laid off. These kids need some snacks"!

