Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

‘Russian Salad’ on the menu at NATO summit surprises attendees, then gets sold off within hours

Russian salad, a medley of potatoes, carrots, peas and mayonnaise, is hugely popular globally, but no one expected it on the menu at NATO summit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

‘Russian Salad’ on the menu at NATO summit surprises attendees, then gets sold off within hours
Photo: Reuters

Ahead of the high-security NATO summit, a photograph of the menu at the in-house restaurant at the venue took attendees by surprise. On service at the top of the list was “Russian Salad”, an ironic choice, considering that NATO named Russia as its “most significant and direct threat.”  

Russian style salad, which is a medley of potatoes, carrots, peas and mayonnaise, is hugely popular across the world, but no one expected it on the menu. Moreover, the dish was sold out within hours. 

 

 

"Russian salad at a NATO summit? I`m a little surprised by that choice of dish," a journalist present was quoted as saying. 

The pic of Russian salad on the menu soon went viral, culminating in a memefest. Check out some of the posts here. 

 

 

 

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.