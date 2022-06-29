‘Russian Salad’ on the menu at NATO summit surprises attendees, then gets sold off within hours

Photo: Reuters

Ahead of the high-security NATO summit, a photograph of the menu at the in-house restaurant at the venue took attendees by surprise. On service at the top of the list was “Russian Salad”, an ironic choice, considering that NATO named Russia as its “most significant and direct threat.”

Russian style salad, which is a medley of potatoes, carrots, peas and mayonnaise, is hugely popular across the world, but no one expected it on the menu. Moreover, the dish was sold out within hours.

"Russian salad at a NATO summit? I`m a little surprised by that choice of dish," a journalist present was quoted as saying.

The pic of Russian salad on the menu soon went viral, culminating in a memefest. Check out some of the posts here.

(With inputs from agencies)