Gujarat: Girl adopts leopard after losing her pet dog, goes viral

Image for representation | Photo: File

Even without using words, animals have a way of expressing their affection for the people who look after them. Pets eventually come to feel like members of the family, and many people have a deep affection for and bond with their animal companions. Pets have a special emotional meaning for them, and losing a cherished animal may be extremely upsetting and sad. It's quite normal to experience shock, loss, and sadness after a beloved dog, cat, or other pet passes away.

A Vadodara resident named Garima Malvanker experienced the same situation last year when her beloved dog Pluto passed away suddenly from an illness. Since everyone deals with loss in their own manner, Garima, who was devastated, decided never to love another animal again. Garima visited the Sayajibaug zoo on Pluto's birthday in an effort to honour her memories of him as well. She saw a leopard there and made the decision to adopt it.

READ | Have you tasted the world's most expensive cheese? It's price will shock you

"Pluto was born on June 24. I was very close to my labrador and it was more like a family member and we never kept it on leash. After Pluto died, I wanted to do something special in its memory. So, I decided to adopt an animal on Pluto’s birthday," Garima said. "I inquired about animal adoption at Sayajibaug zoo and finally zeroed in on a leopard. I plan to continue with the adoption for at least five years," she said further.

Pratyush Patankar, the curator of the Sayajibaug Zoo, praised the initiative and stated that citizen adoption of animals helps raise awareness of both birds and wild animals.

When an Instagram account called "Viral Bhayani" posted about this incident, it quickly went viral on social media. More than 19,000 people have already liked the viral post. Many online users praised the girl's deed, yet some were afraid of her and ridiculed her actions.