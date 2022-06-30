Have you tasted the world's most expensive cheese? Its price will shock you

(Image Source: Pixabay)

We all love eating cheese and most of us have tasted variety of cheese. But have you ever tasted or even heard about the Pule donkey cheese. Well if not, let us tell you that this is the world's most expensive cheese. And do you know how much does this cost?

You will be surprised to know that this luxury cheese costs around 800 to 1000 euros, which is a little above Rs 82,000 approx per kilogram. It is thought to be one of, if not the most expensive cheese in the world. It is only produced at the Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia, where a team of farmers have been milking a herd of more than 200 donkeys.

The Pule donkey is an endangered species and are under special protection. Unlike cows or goats, it takes months for them to produce milk, that too hardly a litre a day. One kilo of cheese requires 25 litres of donkey milk. So the farm can sell only about to six to 15 kilos of cheese in a year.

What is so special about this cheese?

Milk produced is high in protein and has been recognised by the UN as a good alternative for those with allergies to cow's milk.

Donkey milk has low levels of casein, a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making.

The pule cheese thus produced is white, dense and rich in flavour and with a crumbly texture.

It has been described as similar to Spanish manchego cheese, but with a deeper, richer taste.

Donkeys' milk is said to have been a beauty secret of Egyptian queen Cleopatra and was famously said to have bathed in it.