Watch: Bride dances to viral ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song, groom’s reaction melts hearts

The energy with which they perform the song’s hook step is something that you would love.

Indian weddings are full of happy vibe and cheerful dancing. The adrenaline rush got one gets whole grooving to peppy songs during wedding festivities can make up the mood of even those watching. This time, the bride and her girl squad are up for boosting your spirits with their special dance performance.

A video that has recently gone viral shows the bride dancing to Hardy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with her girl besties. They are not doing some random steps but performing on a well-choreographed dance number. The energy with which they perform the song’s hook step is something that you would love.

Also, READ: ‘Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk!’, says Amul’s witty doodle on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

If that isn’t enough, the groom’s heart-warming reaction is bound to bring a smile to your face. After watching his lady love dance so nicely, the groom kneels down in front of her with a rose in his hand.

Watch viral video here:

The now-viral video was first shared on Instagram by an account named Ysdcweddingchoreography with the caption, “An ELECTRIFYING performance by the bride @kamna90 & her squad..nahhh; her #KSquad. These bijlees wore their dancing shoes (literally) & set the dancefloor on fire. Don’t you think so? Also, WAIT for the groom (@malhotrautsav’s) reaction at the end!

Ever since it was posted, the video has received lots of love from more than 7,66,000 viewers. More than 42,000 people have liked the video and several hundreds have showered loving comments for the bride’s cute performance.

Also, WATCH: Netizens urge Anand Mahindra to notice ‘desi F1 driver’ delivering milk, watch viral video

One commenter paid close attention to the girl’s matching sneakers. He wrote, “The vibe bride has is unmatchable wonderful. Look how cool she is looking with sneakers”