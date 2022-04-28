Netizens urge Anand Mahindra to notice ‘desi F1 driver’ delivering milk, watch viral video

Twitter(@RoadsOfMumbai)

Fascinating go karts and Formula 1 race are pretty much everything that a racing driver loves. While many dream to drive high-end cars, only some of them find ways to fulfil their dreams anyhow.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet showing a motorist carrying milk cans in a weird contraption that looks something like a below-basic go kart.

Also, WATCH: Role reversal: Student teaches her English teacher how to perform 'Thumka', watch video

The video clip has been recorded by an approaching car. You can see a speeding three wheeler being driven by a man in black jacket and helmet.

The video was first shared on Twitter by automobile community – ‘Roads of Mumbai’ and has already garnered more than 52,000 views. The Twitterverse is filled with appreciation for this young man’s ‘jugaad’.

Watch the viral video here:

When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy businesspic.twitter.com/7xVQRvGKVb — Roads of Mumbai @RoadsOfMumbai) April 28, 2022

Paying closer attention to this video, a commenter highlighted, “His wearing a helmet though! Two - wheeler walo dekho aur sudhro!”

Another commenter said that this special vehicle is perfect for the 10-minute delivery initiated by food delivery apps recently.

Many people who are fascinated with this innovative way of delivering milk have started tagging Anand Mahindra in the comments section.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group is known for sharing tweets that bespeak volumes about creativity and innovation across the globe. His twitter profile is full of tweets that applaud various Indians for trying their hand at something new.

The business tycoon had recently shared a video of a Telangana man making wooden treadmill and received lot of appreciation for highlighting hidden talent.

The businessman lauded the man for thinking about something out of the box in a materialised world. The viral video was shared with the caption, “In a world of commoditized, energy-hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one (sic)”

WATCH: “I want one”, says Anand Mahindra to Telangana man making wooden treadmills