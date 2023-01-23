Woman protests in front of boyfriend's house after he denied marrying her, know what happened next (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Viral news: A woman in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district protested outside her boyfriend's house after he denied marrying her. The duo has been in a relationship for the last four years, the woman said. The whole matter is related to the Rajganj police station area of the Dhanbad district.

The woman protested for three days despite the biting cold. However, her protest did not go in vain as the couple got married on Sunday with the consent of both families. The couple, Uttam Mahato and Nisha Kumari, tied the knot at the Maa Lilori temple in Gangapur, Rajganj.

The woman earlier said that Uttam Mahato, a resident of Maheshpur village, and she have had a love relationship for the last four years. She came in contact with Uttam when she was studying at SSLNT College in Dhanbad.

The family members of both were also aware of their relationship, she said. Uttam had promised to marry the girl. Both have also visited each other's family's house together many times.

After this, their marriage was fixed by both families. The marriage date was also fixed but Uttam refused to marry just 20 days before the date. The woman then decided to protest outside Uttam's house.