VIRAL: Sara Tendulkar’s reaction on Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel’s mini skirt photo breaks internet

Shahneel has shared some new photos and videos with her friends and the photos have received ‘like’ comment from Sara Tendulkar.DNA

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

VIRAL: Sara Tendulkar’s reaction on Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel’s mini skirt photo breaks internet
Shahneel Gill/Instagram

Young India opener Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill, is a fashionista and she remains quite active on Instagram and other social media platforms. Shahneel is extremely beautiful and the photos and reels on her Instagram are proof of that. Shahneel keeps sharing videos and photos on her Insta handles and has several followers too.

One of her Insta followers is Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Earlier, it was reported that Shubman is dating Sara Tendulkar but these proved to be just rumours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shahneelgill)

Now, Shahneel has shared some new photos and videos with her friends and the photos have received ‘like’ comments from Sara, resparking the rumours of Shubman and Sara dating each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shahneelgill)

In the photo, Shahneel Gill can be seen wearing a black cropped top with a mini skirt.

It is to be noted that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill do not follow each other on Instagram and they have never commented on each other’s pictures or videos. But Sara keeps liking Shahneel’s photos and videos on Instagram.

