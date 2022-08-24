Viral video: Woman in saree walks on beach among bikini-clad ladies, leaves netizens impressed

There has been a lot of buzz around a video of an Indian woman enjoying on a beach. Taking a trip to the beach and soaking up some rays is a common pastime. A lot of people who go on vacation usually carry their own towel, swimsuit, and sunblock. The lady in the video, can be clearly seen to be wearing a saree and a veil (ghunghat) over her head.

Also, READ: iPhone user's travel hack goes VIRAL, you can't miss this VIDEO

Rishika Gurjar, the Twitter user who posted the clip, shared it with her followers. The Indian lady wore traditional Indian clothing as she strolled down the beach on a beautiful day in the popular video, which also included ladies in bikinis.

Despite the fact that, to many, the sight of women dressed traditionally on a beach is very normal. You just cannot measure the joy and assurance she feels when walking.

'Jaisa desh waisa besh,' an Indian identity and cultural celebration, was embraced by this lady. The lady has received much praise on social media for proudly representing her heritage. Views and discussion of the video have been increasing.

As one user put it, “The woman in the saree is the most beautiful !.” Another wrote, “Proud to be a Indian.” Another wrote, “It's our culture so keep it up on the highway proud to be indian women.”