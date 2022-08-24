Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

iPhone user's travel hack goes VIRAL, you can't miss this VIDEO

By clicking on the flight number in the message, it will take you directly to a page where you may monitor the flight's progress in in real time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

iPhone user's travel hack goes VIRAL, you can't miss this VIDEO
iPhone user's travel hack goes VIRAL, you can't miss this VIDEO

This short text message is all it takes to use a little-known iPhone hack that will revolutionise the way you travel forever. The exploit enables flight tracking through the iPhone's messaging app and includes all the information you'd want to share with loved ones.

Instagram users Jade and Ryan, who go by @live_thedash, posted their iPhone travel trick a few months ago.

Also, READ: Watch: Nerve-chilling video of crocodile galloping at man goes viral, leaves netizens stunned

Having the name of the airline and the flight number is all that's required, as Jade demonstrates in the video. These two items are then combined in a text message and sent on their way.

By clicking on the flight number in the message, it will take you and the recipient directly to a page where you may monitor the flight's progress in real time. The flight specifics will include the delay status, flight length, and terminal information necessary for baggage claim.

The plane's current location in the sky is shown on a map. It's truly that easy of a hack, and it'll let your loved ones know that you've landed safely or that they don't need to hurry to the airport to pick you up when you get back.

Australian carriers including Virgin Australia, Qantas, and Jetstar may use it. On the other hand, Android phones don't seem to be compatible with this function. Before the pair posted their film in May, not many people knew about the technique.

As one person did point out, you could utilise Google to look for flight times and prices. In addition to local and international flights, most airports also display arrival and departure times.

The internet is rife with helpful tips for vacationing. Using another Apple gadget, a lady was able to track down her misplaced bags.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
6900 cases, 4700 arrests: How UAPA is a prime weapon in India’s terror crackdown
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.