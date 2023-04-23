Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy yet energetic dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani breaks the internet, watch

In the viral video, a pretty girl can be seen flaunting her dance skills on popular Bollywood song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Viral dance video: Dance videos are a rage on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms these days. There is no denying the fact that the social media is full of dance video and people are taking a lot of interest in flaunting their dancing skills by posting their dance videos on the internet. Some dance videos go viral on social media within no time and one such video has now caught the attention of netizens.

In the viral video, a pretty girl can be seen flaunting her hot and sexy dance skills on popular Bollywood song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. The ease and grace of the girl while dancing is making netizens praise her for her skills. The dance moves of the girl are superb and she can give Katrina Kaif who originally performed on this song, a run for her money. The girl is looking stunning in a belly dance outfit.

Here’s the viral video:

The comment section of the video is full of words like ‘sensuous’, hot, ‘amazing’, ‘fabulous’, and ‘awesome’. The video, which was shared a few days ago on YouTube, has grabbed 144,774 views so far.

 

