Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Altercation among Delhi Metro passengers goes viral after a video captures a heated brawl between two individuals.

In a recent incident that has drawn considerable attention on social media, the Delhi Metro, a lifeline for the residents of the national capital, has witnessed an unfortunate altercation between passengers. A video capturing this incident has rapidly gone viral, shining a light on the need for civility within the public transportation system.

Kalesh b/w Two man Inside delhi metro over push and shove in crowd pic.twitter.com/6xiNxScVKu — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 9, 2023

The video footage shows a heated brawl between two men, with both parties engaging in violent physical confrontations and using abusive language. As the altercation escalates, a third individual joins the scuffle, further exacerbating the situation by pulling one of the men's hair. Fortunately, the incident did not escalate further, as fellow passengers courageously intervened, putting an end to the dispute and restoring order.

Towards the end of the video, the man primarily responsible for the fight can be seen exiting the Metro compartment, while uttering offensive language directed at his fellow passengers.

Since its circulation on social media, this video has gained significant attention, amassing close to 300,000 views, 1,200 likes, and numerous comments. It is unfortunate that such incidents have become a source of viral entertainment.

Amid the comments on social media, one user sarcastically remarked, "Delhi Metro wins the 'Best Entertainment Award' for 2023," highlighting the irony that such an unfortunate event garners attention for all the wrong reasons.

Another user commented, "You can have a world-class metro, but unfortunately, third-rate behavior from some passengers tarnishes its reputation."

A third user humorously suggested, "It seems like all the chaos in Delhi belongs to the Metro; they should consider renaming it 'Metro Chaos'."

Lastly, a fourth user observed, "Posting Delhi Metro videos on YouTube could potentially lead to a successful channel, guaranteeing a significant number of views, albeit for the wrong reasons."