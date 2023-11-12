Headlines

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Bollywood actors who have judged Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa

Indian batters with most sixes in ICC tournaments

Top 10 ODI innings in successful run-chase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Altercation among Delhi Metro passengers goes viral after a video captures a heated brawl between two individuals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent incident that has drawn considerable attention on social media, the Delhi Metro, a lifeline for the residents of the national capital, has witnessed an unfortunate altercation between passengers. A video capturing this incident has rapidly gone viral, shining a light on the need for civility within the public transportation system.

The video footage shows a heated brawl between two men, with both parties engaging in violent physical confrontations and using abusive language. As the altercation escalates, a third individual joins the scuffle, further exacerbating the situation by pulling one of the men's hair. Fortunately, the incident did not escalate further, as fellow passengers courageously intervened, putting an end to the dispute and restoring order.

Towards the end of the video, the man primarily responsible for the fight can be seen exiting the Metro compartment, while uttering offensive language directed at his fellow passengers.

Since its circulation on social media, this video has gained significant attention, amassing close to 300,000 views, 1,200 likes, and numerous comments. It is unfortunate that such incidents have become a source of viral entertainment.

Amid the comments on social media, one user sarcastically remarked, "Delhi Metro wins the 'Best Entertainment Award' for 2023," highlighting the irony that such an unfortunate event garners attention for all the wrong reasons.

Another user commented, "You can have a world-class metro, but unfortunately, third-rate behavior from some passengers tarnishes its reputation."

A third user humorously suggested, "It seems like all the chaos in Delhi belongs to the Metro; they should consider renaming it 'Metro Chaos'."

Lastly, a fourth user observed, "Posting Delhi Metro videos on YouTube could potentially lead to a successful channel, guaranteeing a significant number of views, albeit for the wrong reasons."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

How to Exit a Traditional Life Insurance Policy: A Comprehensive Guide

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

Venturing Beyond Borders: NRI entrepreneur revolutionising cyber security domain with his innovative solution

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE