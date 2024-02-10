Twitter
Viral video showing making of bread in factory upsets internet due to hygeine concerns

The viral video showing the factory's practices has made many people feel disgusted and worried.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Edited by

A video going around online has caused anger in India, revealing alleged unclean practices at a bread factory in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Named "Bread Making in a Factory," the clip has raised doubts about the safety and cleanliness of mass-produced bread.

In the video, a worker starts by pouring large bags of flour into a big dough mixer. They then add a lot of oil to prevent sticking, which has made people worry about too much fat in the dough. After that, the dough is split, weighed, and put into molds before going into a big oven for baking.

Take a look

After baking, the bread is put on a mat to cool, and workers handle it without gloves. Then, the video shows the bread being sliced by a machine and packaged by another worker, also without gloves.

This behind-the-scenes video, with about 40,000 views, has caused a lot of disgust and worry. People on social media are saying negative things, and many are saying they'll avoid factory-made bread because of what they saw in the video.

"Hygiene committed suicide, especially when he put the baked bread on the green mat where he had already set foot," commented a user.

"Thank you for this information. I’m never eating bread from the market ever again.," wrote another user.

"Yuck who buys bread from a bakery hygiene compromised," commented a third user.

Also read: Viral video: Indian Railways shares mesmerizing footage of train passing through snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir

 

