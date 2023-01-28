Viral video of mother singing ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’ while cooking impresses Sonu Sood, WATCH

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is filled with heartwarming content. Many content creators and others enjoy uploading videos of themselves showcasing their unique talents. There is no limit to what we can find on social media, from dancing and singing to showcasing a specific art form. Now one such video of a woman singing a popular Hindi song from the 70s while making chapatis has gone viral online. The video is shared on Twitter by a user named Mukesh Kumar Sinha and it has garnered more than 710,000 views till now.

Watch it here:

इससे सुरीला सम्भव है क्या, एक मां बेटी की इच्छा पर गा रही है pic.twitter.com/2nm3Yfzccm — Mukesh Kumar Sinha (@Tweetmukesh) January 27, 2023



In the viral video, a young child, presumably her daughter, is asking her mother to sing a song. The woman hesitates at first but then starts singing 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' from the Mehbooba film. She flawlessly sings the Lata Mangeshkar song and aces it!



The video garnered over 710,000 lakh views after being shared online. Netizens were incredibly impressed by Woman’s melidious voice and filled the comment section with heartwarming praises. Even actor Sonu Sood couldn't resist himself to shower praises for her soothing voice.

“Send number, mother will sing for the filmi,” Sonu Sood captioned the post while retweeting the video.