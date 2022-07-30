Viral Video: Indian Coast Guard hoist tricolour underwater as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Screen Grab

The Indian Coast Guard conducted an underwater flag demonstration as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In honour of India's 75th Independence Day, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign urges residents to fly the Indian flag in their own houses.

"As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag," said ICG officials.

"As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea. Idea behind the initiative is to invoke feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people & to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag: ICG officials



(Video:ICG) pic.twitter.com/LYjDhVbFQW — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

In honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on July 22. In order to inspire patriotism in the hearts of the people and to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the concept behind the campaign has been put out.

Self-help groups (SHGs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) have been mobilised by states for the manufacturing of flags and local tailoring units, according to sources. There are flag makers that are selling large amounts of flags to the Textile Ministry.

A large number of states, union territories, and ministries are actively involved in the campaign. From the 13th to the 15th of August, this initiative hopes to see Indian flags flown around the nation.

People from all walks of life will participate in festivities at different Freedom Struggle sites to show the country's patriotism and solidarity.

The government has taken a number of measures to guarantee that all Indians have access to flags. The sale of flags will begin on August 1st throughout the nation in all post offices.

On the GeM webpage, the Indian flag has also been included. E-commerce firms and self-help organisations have also partnered with the government to expedite flag supply.

In addition to displaying the flag in person, you may also be involved virtually in this initiative. When it comes to showing your patriotism, the Ministry of Culture has set up a website, https://harghartiranga.com/, where you can publish pictures of yourself holding a flag.

On March 12, Prime Minister Modi announced the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme as a way to honour India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the biggest programmes ever conducted in terms of breadth and participation, with over 50,000 events staged in 28 states, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries.

The National Flag may be flown on any day or event by an individual, a private group, or an educational institution. There is no time limit on the display of the flag.

Hand-made and machine-made flags are also authorised. Due to a change in the Indian Flag Code, the tricolour may now be flown day and night in public and on private homes and structures.

Polyethylene has been approved for use in hand-spun, hand-woven, and machine-made Indian flags after the Flag Code of India was revised in December last year.

(With inputs from ANI)