DNA Special: Know the complete story behind the design of Indian tricolour, what it signifies

File photo

On July 22, 1947, 75 years ago, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted the tricolor as the national flag. Before this, there was no national flag of India. The national flag of any country symbolizes the national sentiments of that country.

The national flag represents every religion, caste, race, region, and language of the country. The national flag of India contains all these features. It is also a symbol of integrity, indomitable courage, and respect for India in the world.

A picture of the national flag was released which dates back to the Kargil war of 1999 when Indian soldiers hoisted the tricolor with great pride after dusting off the Pakistan Army. There were many heroes of the Kargil war. Among them was the name of martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

The love of Captain Vikram Batra towards the tricolor created a new definition of nationalism. Now you see pictures of last year's Tokyo Olympics when Neeraj Chopra made history by winning a gold medal in the sport of javelin throw.

When India got independence from British rule in 1947, a year later in 1948, the London Olympics were held and the hockey team of Great Britain took part in these games. India later ended up winning the finals of the London Olympics against Britain, creating a proud moment for the entire nation.

In a tweet today, Prime Minister Modi shared with the nation the strength of India's heritage. He also shared some historical documents, which tell the story of the tricolor becoming the national flag. And, there is a description of the format in which the Constituent Assembly had accepted the tricolor.

Did you know that before July 22, 1947, India did not have a national flag of its own? Two thousand three hundred years ago, the Mauryan Empire had authority over almost the whole of India. But even at that time, there was no national flag of India.

In the 17th century, the Mughal Empire also gained influence over most of India. But you will be surprised to know that even at that time there was no national flag of India. Before independence, there were more than 562 princely states in India, and all these princely states also had different flags.

During the period of slavery, the flag of British India was influenced by the Union Jack, which had nothing to do with the culture and history of India. This flag was not of India, but merely a symbol of slavery in India. However, the story of how the national flag of India came into existence is also quite interesting.

In 1905, when the British partitioned and united Bengal on the basis of religion, there was strong opposition to it. The revolutionaries decided that they would hoist a national flag to protest against this partition and it would be hoisted in Calcutta. As part of this strategy, in the year 1906, Sachindra Prasad Bose and Sukumar Mitra designed a flag that looked something like the one we have today.

A year later, in 1907, freedom fighter Bhikhaji Cama hoisted a similar flag in Berlin, Germany. However, instead of green at the top of it, saffron color was given a place, and in the middle was written Vande Mataram.

After 10 years, a flag was also designed by Lokmanya Tilak and Annie Besant in the year 1917. This is at a time when the Home Rule Movement was at its peak. Under this, these revolutionaries were not demanding full independence from the British, but they wanted the British to give the Indian citizens the right to rule in their system. Therefore, the flag that was designed during this movement was also placed in the Union Jack.

However, Pingali Venkaiah had a huge contribution in designing the tricolor which is the pride of India today. He was a freedom fighter, and he was born on 2nd August 1876 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

In August 1931, Congress passed a resolution to adopt the tricolor as the national flag at its annual conference. However, then the red color was removed from this flag and the saffron color was included. Saffron color is considered to be a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and sacrifice. That is, now in this flag, there were saffron, white and green stripes and there was a charkha in the middle. On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly accepted the tricolor as the national flag. But, this flag included the Ashok Chakra in place of the charkha. It was a blue chakra, also known as the Dharma Chakra of Ashoka.

READ | Karnataka cabinet nods to new policy to increase employment in state