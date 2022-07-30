Search icon
Video shows MP cop kicks and hangs elderly man upside down on railway platform, know what happened there

An elderly man at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur railway station was mercilessly beaten by a police policeman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Screen Grab

A video of an old man being beaten and dragged by a policeman at the Jabalpur railway station went viral. Anant Mishra, a police constable, has been named as the accused. Afterwards, the officer was suspended when a passenger recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Also, READ: VAT on petrol, diesel will not be increased in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Many on the platform of Jabalpur Railway station stood still as the constable kicked and dragged an elderly guy. The officer also attempted to hurl the victim into the tracks.

The police constable's actions were roundly criticised when the video went viral on social media. Itarsi Junction in Hoshangabad district, a policeman savaged an old guy with kicks, punches and belts.“A policeman thrashed an elderly man with kicks, punches and belts at Itarsi Junction in Hoshangabad district. The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday. During the beating, a passenger sitting in the train made a video of it. The GRP says that after the video surfaced,” Twitter user Bharat Ghandat wrote.

According to reports, the older guy was acting inappropriately with the policeman and other passengers at the train station while intoxicated.

“A video of an old man being assaulted by constable Anant Mishra at Jabalpur railway station has gone viral on social media. When the matter was investigated, it was found that the constable Anant Mishra has been posted at police station in Rewa district. Constable Anant Mishra has been suspended,” India Today quoted Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratima Patel as saying.

