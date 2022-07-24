National Flag Code: 5 things you must know about timings, decorum

National Flag Code: 5 things you must know a out timings, decorum

Government officials have modified the country's flag code to allow it to fly both day and night and to be machine-made as well as made from polyester. As a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the administration has decided to take this step just before it plans to begin a "Har Ghar Tiranga" (hoisting of flag in every house) from August 13 to August 15.

Indian national flag exhibition, hoisting, and usage are covered by two statutes, according to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter sent to all federal ministry and department secretaries.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 was further revised on July 20, 2022 by an order and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 now reads as follows:- (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night". Earlier, the tricolour is allowed to be flown from sun rise to sun set, irrespective of weather conditions.

Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: 1.2. "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting." Earlier machine made and polyester flags are not allowed to be used.

The following are some important Indian flag codes you need to know:

The flag must be rectangular in form, with a length to width ratio of 3:2.

Everyone, including educational institutions, private organisations, and members of the general public, has the right to exhibit so long as it is not for commercial purposes and is done in a respectful way at all times.

The national flag should not be used as a tablecloth, to cover sculptures and monuments, or as a container for transporting and receiving items.

The flag must be flown in such a way that it does not contact the ground, floor, soil, or water path.

The national flag symbolises India's and its residents' ambitions, and as such, it should not be hung over the top, bottom, or sides of any vehicle.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India.

(With inputs from PTI)