National Flag Code: 5 things you must know about timings, decorum

Government officials have modified the country's flag code to allow it to fly both day and night and to be machine-made as well as made from polyester. As a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the administration has decided to take this step just before it plans to begin a "Har Ghar Tiranga" (hoisting of flag in every house) from August 13 to August 15.
Indian national flag exhibition, hoisting, and usage are covered by two statutes, according to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter sent to all federal ministry and department secretaries.
The Flag Code of India, 2002 was further revised on July 20, 2022 by an order and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 now reads as follows:- (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night". Earlier, the tricolour is allowed to be flown from sun rise to sun set, irrespective of weather conditions.
Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: 1.2. "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting." Earlier machine made and polyester flags are not allowed to be used.
The following are some important Indian flag codes you need to know:
The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India.
(With inputs from PTI)