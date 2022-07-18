Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: ‘Azadi Mahotsav’ in India, tricolour to be hoisted atop 20 crore houses

File photo

The Central government is planning to kick off the celebrations for Independence Day 2022 soon, by launching the Har Ghar Tiranga programme across the country, under which the tricolour will be hoisted on top of over 20 crore houses across the country.

According to an official statement, the tricolour will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days next month under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, as per news agency PTI.

This campaign will be kicked off under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which will be celebrated next week. The preparations are taking place under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with chief ministers of states and lieutenant governors and administrators of Union Territories on Sunday.

As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved, the official statement by the Centre added.

The release further added that over 100 crore people across India will participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the central government, to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement said.

To kick off the celebrations of Independence Day 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah said that from July 22, the national flag should appear on the homepage of all state government websites while citizens should also be encouraged to display the tricolour on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts.

The union minister further added that people have been encouraged to take their photos with tricolour and upload it to the website of the culture ministry. The official statement further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a new way this year.

The purpose of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level, the statement said. Amit Shah said that the success of the campaign will be managed through the participation of the people, centre and state governments.

(With PTI inputs)

