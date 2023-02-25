Viral video: Desi girl's steamy dance performance in hot yellow saree wows internet

screengrab

New Delhi: There are several events where one can showcase their talent in front of hundreds of people, such as an auditorium performance or a school talent show. But have you ever seen someone showcasing their dancing skills in a saree on a beach? You may say no ,but don't worry we have a perfect clip for you. Well, a clip of a desi girl donning a beautiful saree while dancing to Kumar Sanu's popular song Paas Woh Aane Lage from Main Khiladi Tu Anari film has surfaced on the internet. The girl named Ruchi Singh is a fantastic dancer and regularly shares her dance routines with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, Ruchi can be seen grooving to popular track from Main Khiladi Tu Anari movie on a beach. And her expressions and effortless moves have impressed netizens. There are chances that her skillful dancing skills may delight you too and might make you say 'omg'.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 131,000 views and over 5,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens have bombarded the comment section with praises for her extra-ordinary dance performance.

Here's how netizens reacted:

"This is so good. So clean and sharp!" wrote one user with several emoticons. "Your grace and aura are beyond description! What a captivating performance!," posted another. "How she can dance in saree and those moves, and she is soo comfortable in that saree and dancing soo confidently. Just fire" commented a third. "Ma'am, I love your expressions and the sparkle in your eyes. I'm sending you all my love.," shared a fourth. Some showed their reactions through heart or fire emoticons.