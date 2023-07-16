Headlines

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

8 exercises from Katrina Kaif's workout routine for toned body

7 richest women in India

6 most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Indian Army soldier injured in Manipur violence, Nearly 100 dead in UP & Bihar due to Heatwave & more | DNA News Wrap, June 19

DNA | 'Vacate shops' posters in Uttarakhand after 'love jihad' allegations, tension prevails

MI-7: Tom Cruise attends New York premiere of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One"

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

Viral

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

The video, initially shared on Instagram, showcases a woman who delivers a scintillating dance performance to Sunidhi Chauhan's popular track.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Dance videos have a remarkable tendency to captivate audiences with their entertaining allure, often leading to viral sensations. Among the multitude of clips that inspire people to groove to lively tunes, one particular dance video has generated widespread intrigue across social media platforms. The video, initially shared on Instagram, showcases a woman who delivers a scintillating dance performance to Sunidhi Chauhan's popular track. This unidentified woman, known as Anamika, exhibits impressive dancing skills that have mesmerized viewers and sparked a viral sensation on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Anamika can be seen gracefully swaying to the peppy beats of Sunidhi Chauhan's hit song Deedar De. Clad in a stunning black outfit, her passionate dance moves are nothing short of extraordinary. With effortless precision and enthusiasm, she moves to the catchy rhythm, leaving viewers awestruck. Anamika radiates pure joy throughout her performance, and her expressive face serves as a testament to her enjoyment and dedication.

Unsurprisingly, the captivating dance video quickly gained momentum and has since accumulated over 21,000 likes. Instagram users enthusiastically embraced Anamika's performance, flooding the comments section with praise and admiration. The sheer energy and spirit she exudes in her dance left a lasting impression on her audience.

The response to the dance video was overwhelming, with users expressing their appreciation in various ways. Some individuals couldn't help but comment on the intense appeal of the performance. "Sizzling hot," wrote one user, encapsulating the general sentiment of many viewers. Another comment simply stated, "This is so amazing," highlighting the awe-inspiring nature of Anamika's dance. A user blessed her with abundant energy and spirit, acknowledging the dedication she displayed. The fervor of the dance did not go unnoticed, as one individual exclaimed, "OMG, that's too hot!" Others appreciated the sensuality of the performance, with one user describing it as "sexy dance." 

