Toddler sings 'Achyutam Keshavam' bhajan with mother, viral video melts internet

Well, one such footage that has grabbed the internet’s attention features a toddler singing 'Achutam Keshavam' bhajan with his mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Videos of babies doing even the most mundane activities can lift your mood, don't you agree with us? They are undeniably cute. Whatever toddlers do always makes us grin and warms our hearts. So, if you appreciate watching baby videos, don't pass this one up.  Well,  one such footage that has grabbed the internet’s attention features a toddler singing 'Achutam Keshavam' bhajan with his mother.  The little kid’s cuteness has left everyone absolutely mesmerized. The video was shared on the Instagram handle @divinetales101 and it has received over 458,000 likes.

Watch it here:

In the cute clip, the toddler can be seen singing 'Achutam Keshavam' bhajan with his mother. The little one remembers each and every verse of this bhajan. In fact, the cute voice of the toddler has made the internet go aww."Kaun kehte hai bhagwan khate nahin" reads the video caption. 

Isn't this heartwarming? This video was shared on February 12. Since being uploaded on Instagram, the clip has been viewed more than 458,000 likes. Netizens couldn't get enough of the cuteness, and their sweet reactions flooded the comments area.
 The comments section is replete with words like “lovely” and “divine”.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the adorable video:
“She is building real men,” posted a user. “Don't ask me how many times I listened this continuously…,” shared another. “Women  with culture  and future ” expressed a third. “insaan ke sanskaar unka bhavishya batate hai” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon.

