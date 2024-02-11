Twitter
This is world's most haunted place, village disappeared in just 1 day, now ghosts live in...

This haunted village disappeared overnight without a trace. No one knows why, but several theories have emerged in an attempt to explain it.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 09:24 AM IST

Edited by

Kuldhara village is known for its dark and haunted history. This village was home to a prosperous community of Paliwal Brahmins. However, the entire village vanished without a trace in one day. Many theories have been proposed to explain it, but no one is certain of the exact cause.

Some say that the villagers were cursed by a sorcerer, while others believe that they were chased away by the local landlords. Kuldhara has become a ghost town, and it is said that the ghosts of the villagers still haunt the village.

Kuldhara, 17km west of Jaisalmer was a flourishing Paliwal Brahmin village under the state of Jaisalmer around 300 years ago, but today it is an abandoned village shrouded in mystery.

The village was established in 1291 by the Paliwal Brahmins. But one night, in 1825, all the people in Kuldhara vanished in the dark. Legend says that Salim Singh, the evil prime minister, set his eyes on the daughter of the village head and declared he would marry her. The village council chooses to abandon their ancestral houses overnight rather than comply with his demands. However, they cursed Kuldhara before they left, meaning that no one would ever be able to live there.

As Kuldhara rose to prominence with time, people began to refer to it as a haunted spot. The Rajasthani government decided in 2015 to develop the area as a tourism attraction. Visitors are not permitted to enter the village after 6 p.m. This is because locals believe spirits still haunt the place.

