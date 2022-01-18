Tanzania's Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa' - WATCH viral video

Bollywood films and songs have a huge fanbase not only in India but also abroad. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on the international platform for their melody and beats. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul could be seen shaking a leg on south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's popular track 'Oo Antava' from the recent hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa: The Rise' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

Kili posted a video on Instagram dancing on the track dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble. He captioned the video, which currently has more than 1,55,000 likes on the photo-sharing website, "Oh antava mama pushpa songs are (fire emoji) @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp@adityamusicindia."

Watch the video here.

This is not the first time Kili Paul has grooved on an Indian number. Previously Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of the content creator lip-syncing the track 'Raataan Lambiyaan' from her film 'Shershaah', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, the siblings had gone viral, lip-syncing Nora Fatehi's popular song 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. The siblings, identified as Kili Paul and Neema, perfectly lip-synched to Nora's viral song. While Neema was singing, Kili Paul was seen dancing to the tunes of the song in the background. The video was captioned as, "Namaste India, Kusu Kusu is here enjoy."