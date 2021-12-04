Siblings from Tanzania lip-sync to Nora Fatehi's VIRAL 'Kusu Kusu' song - WATCH video

Bollywood films and songs have a huge fanbase not only in India but also abroad. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on the international platform for their melody and beats. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which 2 siblings from Tanzania can be seen lip-syncing Nora Fatehi's popular song 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

The siblings, identified as Kili Paul and Neema, perfectly lip-synched to Nora's viral song. While Neema was singing, Kili Paul was seen dancing to the tunes of the song in the background.

The video was captioned as, "Namaste India, Kusu Kusu is here enjoy." Kili Paul also tagged Tanishk Bagchi, Nora Fatehi, T Series, and Zahrah S Khan, the singer of the track, in the caption.

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 48,000 likes on it and a million views. Many people are also praising the duo for their skills. The singer of the song, Zahrah Khan, also commented on the video, saying, "Omg!!! Loved seeing u guys dance to my song. u both are amazing !!"

One user wrote, "Love u both..brother sis duo...love frm India..god bless..u ur family," while another said, "Yay...awesome. Looking forward to manyyyyy more. Absolutely love it. Keep rocking much love from #indiansinafrica #nri."

As for Nora's latest song, after the makers of the film recently dropped the dance track, Nora, yet again, took the social media world by storm with her scintillating dance moves. In the foot-tapping number, Nora could be seen dancing among flames as she showed off her killer belly dancing moves. Turning into a lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora Fatehi has collaborated with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party'.