Nora Fatehi raises temperature in blue bikini top, video goes VIRAL

We all know Nora Fatehi is a social media sensation. She never fails to amaze her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself. She's known for her impeccable sense of taste, elegant yet ultra-modern outfit choices, and, most significantly, her deadly dance moves.

In a new viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen shooting a selfie video while wearing a bright blue bikini top.

Take a look at the video-

A few days ago, Nora spoke about working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on 'Star Vs Food'.

She said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi's career began with 'Bigg Boss', and she has since been in several songs. Her tracks 'Dilbar' and 'Garmi' have gained a lot of attention. Nora recently featured in the song 'Chhod Denge.' Previously, the actress was seen in the song 'Nach Meri Rani.' Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.'