Viral: Little girl recreates Nora Fatehi's belly dancing moves from 'Kusu Kusu' - WATCH video

Dancing is an art and when it comes to the love for it - there is no age limit for it. Proving the same, a video is currently going viral on social media that shows a little girl dancing joyfully on Nora Fatehi's latest hit song 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the little girl, identified as Tania, can be seen recreating Nora's belly dancing moves while dressed in a golden outfit. The song, featuring Nora, can be seen playing in the background as well. The clip was posted on Instagram by a user named Tania & Sony with the caption, "She danced where others walked."

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 4,500 likes on it with netizens praising the little girl for her beautiful performance. One user wrote, "Wonderful dance", while another said, "Amazing cutie".

Tania and her mother Soni have a massive fan following on Instagram and have more than 77,000 followers on the social media site.

As for Nora's latest song, after the makers of the film recently dropped the dance track, Nora, yet again, took the social media world by storm with her scintillating dance moves. In the foot-tapping number, Nora could be seen dancing among flames as she showed off her killer belly dancing moves. Turning into a lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora Fatehi has collaborated with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party'.